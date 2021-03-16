ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is planning to open a new restaurant this year in Orlando.

The Orlando Business Journal was the first to break the news of a restaurant in the works.

Gordon Ramsay North America will be bringing the chef’s Fish & Chips concept to International Drive’s ICON Park. The restaurant is expected to be complete by May, according to the OBJ report.

Although a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips location for Orlando has not been officially announced, Spectrum News was able to find permits that were filed with Orange County. One permit filed in December listed this description for the type of work that would be done: “addition to house new walk-in cooler and restrooms, demolition of interior with new construction for a tenant fit-out of proposed fast food casual.”

Another permit filed earlier this month called for “interior & exterior renovation with additional square footage in interior space to be constructed.”

A diagram of what the restaurant’s layout will could look like was also included with the permits. The image shows the restaurant will have indoor and outdoor patio seating. The document also shows the area where customers would enter the queue to order their food.

Spectrum News reached out to ICON Park and the contractor listed on the project for comment, but has not heard back.

Gordon Ramsay has several restaurants in the U.S., with most of them located in Las Vegas. The city also home to a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

Gordon Ramsay wouldn’t be the first celebrity to open a restaurant at ICON Park. Country music star Blake Shelton opened his Southern-style restaurant, Ole Red, at the entertainment complex last year.