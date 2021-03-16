ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of spitting at a Disney World security guard last month after she asked him to comply with the resort’s face mask policy, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report released Monday.

Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, has been charged with battery on a uniformed security officer, according to the report.

McKin was approached by a security guard outside Disney’s Contemporary Resort near the convention center area on February 5, according to the report. The security guard told deputies she asked McKin if he had a mask with him. When he said he did, she asked him to put it on. According to the security guard, McKin said he would after he was inside the building.

The security guard said that after telling McKin that Disney World’s policy required masks be worn at all times, McKin told her to “leave him alone” and then he spat on her, according to the report.

“The spit did not make direct contact but some saliva did hit her on her left forehead,” the report said.

Disney supervisors provided deputies with a photo of McKin that was captured from video from a surveillance camera.

McKin was arrested the next day and trespassed from Disney property. He told deputies during questioning that he did not spit at the security guard.