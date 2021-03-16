ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The house former U.S. Congressman Alan Grayson caught on fire overnight.

It is not known how the fire started

Orange County Fire Rescue firefighters spent hours early Tuesday morning battling the fire at Grayson’s home on the 8000 block of Oak Park Drive in Windermere.

Here’s another look at the scene. Again, it’s hard to tell how badly the house is damaged. Several ladder trucks and fire rescue trucks are here. Still an active scene even though fire looks to be put out. @MyNews13 #news13orange pic.twitter.com/Bkvl3kOzzm — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) March 16, 2021

He and his family got out safely.

Firefighters got called out to the house around 1 a.m. Tuesday

Officials said that no one was hurt and everyone made it out safely.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Rebecca Turco could smell smoke with her car’s windows up from about a quarter mile away.

It’s worth mentioning I could smell smoke with my car windows up before even pulling into the neighborhood, about a quarter of a mile away. Hard to tell how damaged the house is from our vantage point, we’re spaced back. @MyNews13 #news13orange — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) March 16, 2021

Spectrum News 13 spoke with the former congressman just before he left and he said his family is doing okay and made it out safely.

Grayson was the U.S. representative for Florida’s 8th and 9th congressional districts in his political career.

Check back for more on this developing story.