A doorbell camera captured video of the horrific moment Monday when a single-engine plane crashed into a South Florida neighborhood, striking an SUV and killing three people, including a young boy.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday as the plane was attempting to return to nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines shortly after takeoff.

A home’s Ring doorbell camera shows an SUV riding down the street and then the Beechcraft Bonanza plane striking it. The plane skid down the street and then erupted in flames, which spread down the street and into a yard.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: @ring camera captures horrific plane crash in Pembroke Pines. “Two people on board the plane died in the crash...two people taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition, one adult and one child.”More: https://t.co/YnKX2OhkHD 📷: Anabel Fernandez pic.twitter.com/IVngHXeYDY — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 15, 2021

The two people aboard the plane, which hit a power line on the way down, were killed instantly. Authorities have not released their names.

A mother and her 4-year-old son who were in the SUV were rushed to a hospital. The boy, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Taylor Bishop, died from his injuries Monday night. The mother has been discharged.

"We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire, and it dived into a car," Anabel Fernandez, whose doorbell camera caught the tragedy, told CBS Miami. "I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock."

The cause of the crash is not known. Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told reporters a mechanical issue might have been to blame.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.