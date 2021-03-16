ORLANDO, Fla. — While domestic violence cases have slightly increased from 2019 to 2020, those are just the reported cases.

Both law enforcement and advocates say many more victims are not coming forward because the COVID-19 pandemic has further isolated them, and advocates say added stress has made these situations even more dangerous.

“To know you want to leave and to know you need to leave but just to be overwhelmed with fear — like, fear held me back from so much," one domestic violence survivor shared.

After years of abuse, this woman left her abuser two weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown, taking her two children: 6 and 8 years old, with her.

“It was all because I got the courage to just tell one person what was going on," she says.

The pandemic has made courageous conversations like that even more challenging for victims because of social distancing and lockdown recommendations.

“They are not able to leave the situation to go work, go grocery shopping,” Harbor House of Central Florida Chief Executive Officer Michelle Sperzel says. “The kids —- they’re not taking the kids to school so there is a closer proximity and access for the abuse to happen."

According to the State Attorney’s Office, which oversees Orange and Osceola counties, 12,309 domestic violence cases were received in 2019.

In 2020, that number rose by 36 cases.

Orlando Police also saw a small increase of 98 reported incidents from 2019 to 2020 after a decrease of 553 reported incidents in 2018.

From the data alone, it may seem that domestic violence has only slightly increased during the pandemic.

Not the case, says Sperzel of Harbor House, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors and their families.

“When we’re saying the numbers we’re seeing don’t represent the entire picture, that is absolutely true," she says.

Sperzel describes domestic violence during COVID as a crisis, pointing to several factors preventing more victims from reporting incidents:

Recommended isolation

Financial instability

Concerns over getting COVID

And remote learning for some children

Domestic violence in Apopka specifically has increased so much, a Harbor House center is being built there now, Sperzel says.

Sgt. Michael Massicotte, the Orlando Police Department's assault and battery unit supervisor, says COVID has taken away every level of protection in one fell swoop.

“It’s domestic terrorism, basically, as far as in the household," Massicotte says.

“It’s a multiplication factor of great scale," Massicotte says.

The survivor we spoke with says leaving was absolutely the hardest part but absolutely worth it.

“If you can overcome that, you will open so many doors for yourself, and it could save your life,” she says. “It saved my life."

If you are in a domestic violence situation, help and resources are available, no matter your situation, on the Harbor House’s website. The 24-hour crisis hotline is (407) 886-2856.