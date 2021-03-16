ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge in Orlando on Tuesday approved the conditional release of the latest Central Florida suspect accused in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

What You Need To Know Cocoa Beach man is latest Floridian charged in January 6 US Capitol attack



Dillon Paul Homol accused of 1 felony, 2 misdemeanors by federal prosecutors



Homol granted conditional release; mom appointed as 3rd-party custodian

Dillon Paul Homol, 22, of Cocoa Beach is accused of one felony and two misdemeanors in a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C.

The complaint wasn't immediately available. Homol's alleged activities were not discussed during a briefing hearing in the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry Kidd, siding with federal prosecutors, agreed to release Homol on a number of conditions, including posting a $25,000 unsecured bond and appointing his mother, Hanna Homol, as a third-party custodian.

Homol and two other women shielded their faces with pieces of paper and declined comment to reporters as they left the courthouse.

During a 30-minute hearing, Kidd noted he saw no evidence Dillon Homol participated in an alleged conspiracy, but the judge stressed the defendant faces serious charges.

The most serious charge, obstruction of an official proceeding, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen L. Gable.

About 300 people, many supporters of former President Donald Trump, have been charged in the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities say attackers were trying to overturn the election of Democrat Joe Biden.

Homol's charges come after a series of arrests of Florida and Central Florida suspects accused of participating in the insurrection.

Kenneth Troy Harrelson of Titusville was accused last week of three federal charges related to disrupting a government proceeding and one charge of entering a restricted area.

Joseph Randall Biggs, a self-described organizer of the Proud Boys white supremacist group, was arrested in Florida on January 20 and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding in a restricted building and violent and disorderly conduct.

Biggs of Ormond Beach was later was released on a $25,000 bond on the condition that he not leave his home until his case continued in Washington, D.C.

Connie Meggs and husband Kelly Meggs, both of Dunnellon in Marion County, were indicted last month on charges that they helped plan and coordinate the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Authorities allege Kelly Meggs leads the Florida chapter of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group.

Others charged in the Capitol insurrection include Corinne Lee Montoni of Lakeland, charged with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Steve Omar Maldonado, arrested at Orlando International Airport in February, is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and participating in a parade, demonstration or picket on Capitol grounds.