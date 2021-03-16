ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Julia Hardick has always had a distinct fashion sense. At 16, she realized she could create better clothes than what she could find in stores.

What You Need To Know Francis Foliage, a new business in Orchard Park, presses flowers into custom glass frames

Julia Hardick began Francis Foliage after the pandemic hurt her fashion business

Hardick first bought a flower press from a thrift store before creating her own flower presses from scratch ​​ ​​

"I ended up making some denim shorts, and all of my friends wanted a pair," she says. "Everybody loved them. I would do all of the work myself. I would stud them, rip them, dye them, bleach them."

Just like that, Vintage Chameleon was born. Julia's first business thrived for more than a decade, until the pandemic canceled outdoor events.

"Those events were essentially half of my income," she says. "It really was scary to me to see that money go away."

Francis Foliage was borne out of necessity and experience.

"I’ve been pressing leaves and flowers with my grandma since I was kid - just between books," she says. "I had not done it in forever, so it was a lot of trial and error."

Julia bought a flower press from a thrift store before making her own presses from scratch. She says it takes a month or two for the flowers to properly flatten and dry out before they go into a glass frame.