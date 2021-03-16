President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on Thursday, March 25th, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday, 64 days into his presidency.

The date coincides with a target for two of President Biden's key goals – 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in arms and 100 million relief checks sent out within 10 days – which he announced on Monday, March 15.

A number of the president's Republican critics, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and former Trump officials Kayleigh McEnany and Mark Meadows, had criticized Biden for not holding a formal press conference sooner. CNN noted that it took Biden longer to have a press conference than any of his predecessors in the last 100 years, who held one within 33 days of taking office – but Biden has answered questions on numerous occasions from reporters during press sprays and other White House events.

Earlier this month, Psaki told CNN that "we look forward to holding a full formal press conference, but in the meantime the President takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly," noting that "his focus day in and day out is on getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work. That's what people elected him to do."