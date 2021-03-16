Fresh off of signing the American Rescue Plan into law, President Joe Biden is set to join the tour touting his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The president is exptected to visit a small business in Chester, Pennsylvania, a key suburb in a crucial swing state that the Democrat flipped in the 2020 election, as part of the "Help is Here" tour, which has featured some of the president's biggest surrogates selling the benefits of the bill to the American people.

The road show began with first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to New Jersey, where she was greeted by Gov. Phil Murphy as she toured Samuel Smith Elementary School. One of the plan's key features is direct payments of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple filing their taxes jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent — for a total of $5,600 for a married couple with two children. The payments phase out for those with higher incomes.

An extension of federal unemployment benefits will continue through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. There's $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $130 billion for K-12 schools and about $50 billion to expand COVID-19 testing, among other measures.

“Congressman Kim, and Senators Booker and Menendez, it's because of your hard work that we were able to pass, to rescue the country from this pandemic, and begin rebuilding our communities,” Dr. Biden said Monday. “It's going to take leadership at all levels to get us through this.”

Dr. Biden said that boosting accessibility to child care and education are important issues to her and President Biden.

"You know, my husband Joe has been a single dad, and he knows how important it is to keep kids safe, and he’s going to make sure that all families have the choices they need to get the childcare that they need," she said.

Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, set off on their own leg of the tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday afternoon. The couple was greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak when they touched down, and chatted for several minutes before Emhoff and Harris loaded into separate cars for the day’s events.

Harris was whisked off to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to observe their vaccination process, where she watched as vaccinators retrieved doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines from their vials and placed them into syringes.

The vice president also watched as nursing student Mailani Thompson received a dose of the Moderna vaccine, telling the vaccinators: “You all are the heroes of this moment.”

“Thank you for being in the most noble profession,” she added.

While Harris toured UNLV, second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada’s only food bank and the area’s largest hunger relief organization. Emhoff was joined by Jodi Tyson, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Brian Burton, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, as they heard from Las Vegas residents who have suffered food insecurity during the pandemic.

In a visit to a Las Vegas culinary academy, Harris said of the tour that"we want to avoid a situation where people are unaware of what they’re entitled to. It’s not selling it; it literally is letting people know their rights. Think of it more as a public education campaign."

President Biden also touted the American Rescue Plan from the White House on Monday afternoon, saying the legislation is "already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people's everyday lives." Biden named Gene Sperling as "stimulus czar," saying the massive stimulus package will require “fastidious oversight” in order to distribute the funds efficiently and equitably.

“I spoke with Gene earlier today, alongside my economic team, he’s ready to get to work,” Biden said. “In fact, he's already hit the ground running. And together, we're gonna make sure that the benefits of the American Rescue Plan go out quickly and directly to the American people, where they belong.”

"And the plan does a lot more," Biden said in a speech kicking off the "Help is Here" tour. "It extends unemployment insurance for the 11 million Americans unemployed and any who will be unemployed in the near term. It will help hundreds of thousands of small businesses keep doors open, which makes a gigantic difference in neighborhoods and communities. It expands health care coverage and lowers health care costs for so many people. And it will cut child poverty in half in this country."

The president also announced lofty goals Monday.

"Over the next 10 days we'll reach two goals, giant goals," Biden touted. "The first is 100 million shots in people's arms will have been completed within the next 10 days. And 100 million checks in people's pockets in the next 10 days. Shots in arms and money in pockets."

In addition to the president, vice president and their spouses, Cabinet secretaries will also be out on the tour. Hundreds of mayors and governors, including Republicans, are being lined up to give interviews to discuss what the plan means for their communities.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also toured a UPS distribution center in Landover, Maryland, which delivers COVID-19 vaccines to the Washington, D.C., area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.