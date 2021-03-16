DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The president of Bethune-Cookman University resigned Tuesday morning.

What You Need To Know Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite resigned to his cabinet Tuesday



B-CU's Board of Trustees was not notified ahead of time





Chrite became president in 2019





RELATED: Bethune-Cookman Uni­versity Names Next President

The school says Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite announced the resignation to his cabinet, and did not let the school's Board of Trustees know before the announcement. It's not known why Chrite resigned.

Chrite started with the school in 2019, as B-CU was grappling with academic, financial and legal issues, including a scandal over construction of a dormitory building that cost the school more than $300 million. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges put the school on probation.

The group has since lifted the probation on B-CU, and the school's spokesperson says B-CU is on a positive path now.

"The mission of the University will continue to be fulfilled by the dedicated faculty and staff who steadfastly hold the values of the institution close to their hearts as manifested through their daily deeds," the Board of Trustees said in a statement Tuesday. "Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s beloved institution is held in sacred trust by our stakeholders every day."

Although B-CU is private, it receives partial public funding for its students. It's one of three historically black colleges in the state of Florida.