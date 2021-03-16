NIAGARA, N.Y. — Plans for an asphalt plant in Hamburg that stalled back in 2019 are now being replaced for a plant in the town of Niagara.

AL Asphalt's efforts in Hamburg were stymied by concerns of the location of the plant in proximity to local schools.

The group is now making a similar pitch to the one it made in 2019: A hot mix asphalt plant that would generate 150,000 pounds of the material every year.

This time it would be on Whitmer Road in Niagara County.

In its application, AL Asphalt says all carbon monoxide and other harmful emissions from the plant will be below all federal requirements.