Cherlette McCullough remembers her last conversation with her grandmother happened on Independence Day. She said it was full of love and laughter.

That same day, Farices Tharpe Holmes tested positive for the coronavirus. Two weeks later, surrounded by family, the feisty, fashion-forward matriarch of the family died of COVID-19 at the age of 93.

“She was our strength. She was our glue that kept us together,” McCullough said. “She was our secret-holder. We could tell her secrets, and she would hold it for us. She was the one who kept us up on the neighborhood news. She kept up with all that stuff.”

Holmes is one of the more than 534,000 Americans who have died because of COVID-19.

“That was really tough. The reality being there with her in that moment... and just releasing her. Just letting it be peaceful for her and letting her know it’s OK — everything here is OK,” McCullough said.

This is just one story highlighting what so many families are going through. State data shows through February 16, 83% of all COVID-19 deaths are those 65 and older. More than 9,700 residents in long-term care facilities have died. Many were unable to have physical contact with family since the pandemic began.

“We would visit her at the window and different things like that, celebrated with her. July 4 was the last celebration we had with her at the window for Independence Day,” McCullough recalled.

Each time McCullough comes to visit Holmes where her grandmother is laid to rest, she continues the conversations with her, helping her heart grow a little lighter.

She tries to find joy in the legacy and love her grandmother has left behind.

“The thing she would always say to me is, 'Keep your hand in God’s hand. Do not let God’s hand go,' ” McCullough said.

No Clear Recovery for "Long-Haulers"

Faith is also a reason why Fanny Paz believes she and her 8-month-old son, Matthew, are here today.

They both contracted COVID-19 in July.

“Within three days, she felt all the symptoms: headaches, lots of coughing and same with her son," Spectrum News's Jesse Canales translated as Paz recalled her story in Spanish. "Her big concern was that because (Matthew) was premature, she didn't know how that would impact him."

Matthew was just 1 month old when he tested positive for COVID-19. Only 4% of all pediatric cases in Florida involve children younger than 1.

“She mentioned one specific day where she went to the bathroom, and she was on the floor, on the wall... She couldn’t breathe," Canales translated for Paz. "The baby was in the crib, and she wondered if she was going to be able to get up to see her child again.”

Fanny and Matthew no longer have COVID-19 but are now known as "long-haulers": people with lingering effects months after they’ve recovered.

Recent studies show 10% of COVID-19 patients go on to become long-haulers, even if their symptoms were mild.

For Paz, that includes blurred vision and memory loss. Matthew suffers from rashes and allergies. Both have reported hair loss.

“Yesterday, she took him to his monthly appointment, his checkup, and the dermatologist said, 'I’ve been following him this whole time and I can say he is a survivor because at 1 month old, he already had COVID,” Canales said, translating for Paz.

"Don’t Ever Give Up"

At 67, Jon Kebler knows about survival, having survived three strokes. And he knows about strength, having cared for his late wife as she battled cancer two years ago.

“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up,” he said.

It’s this mindset Kebler has continued through this pandemic: isolating and focusing on the simple joys of daily life, like walking his furry companion of 16 years, Sandy, and soaking up the Florida sunshine while reading grocery sales.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing that I’ve been isolated," Kebler said. "Maybe that's what has saved me from getting the big 'bye bye, love you, happy trails to you, until we meet again.'

"It doesn’t have to be like that.”

Kebler is now using his sense of humor and blunt take on life to get through another challenge: signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine distribution faced many hurdles in the first few months of rollout, with supply not meeting demand.

“I want to meet you when you say- hey Jon, ages 24 to 32 are getting their shots. That’s what I want to be here to see,” Kebler said.

"Every Single One is My Dad"

It’s a wish Lindsey Fairchild is working to fulfill each day for her patients — patients of all races and backgrounds and beliefs who are all gravely ill with COVID-19.

As an intensive care unit nurse, Fairchild knows how critical that care is for the patients and their loved ones. Since the pandemic began, Fairchild has cared for hundreds of patients.

“Now, every single patient is my dad. Every single one is my dad lying in that bed," she said.

You see, last year, Fairchild's father contracted COVID-19. She says she found out at work via a text message.

“I’m taking care of a patient that just mirrored my father and what he was going through," Fairchild recalled.

Doctors eventually put Fairchild's father on a ventilator and she flew to Ohio to see him, hoping to be by his side one last time. Hospital protocol didn’t allow that, so she stood outside her father’s hospital room window.

“In that moment of heartbreak and the pain, to be 10 feet away from your dad as he’s dying, it might as well have been a hundred miles," Fairchild said.

Fairchild holds out a photo of two nurses holding her father’s hand during his final moments — something she’s done for her patients when their own families couldn’t.

“While I’m sitting watching from outside the door, and how sad it is to be there, I realize there is beauty in it, too — beauty to be found," Fairchild said. “We’re all going through this. It’s hard for everybody. We’re all in this together, and it’s important to show that. There is a unity to it, too.”