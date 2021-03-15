The U.S. Senate on Monday voted 51-40 in favor of confirming Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) to serve as secretary of the Department of the Interior, making her the first-ever Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary in U.S. history.

Haaland’s successful confirmation vote was thanks in part to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who in early March became one of the first Republican to announce she would vote in favor of Biden’s pick to head the Interior.

Collins, a relatively moderate member of the Republican party, said she differed with Haaland on a number of issues but appreciated her role in helping to lead House passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. The landmark law, co-sponsored by Collins in the Senate, authorized nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

Collins said she also appreciated Haaland’s support on issues important to Maine, such as Acadia National Park, “as well as her deep knowledge of tribal issues, which has earned her the support of tribes across the country, including those in Maine.''

Fellow moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ultimately pledged her support for Haaland, the only GOP member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to advance her nomination “despite some very real misgivings.”

Democrats similarly praised Haaland’s commitment to conservation, also hailing the historic nature of her pick as the first Native American to head a federal agency.

“(Haaland’s) nomination is an historic choice, and a moment of deep meaning to tribal nations and indigenous people across the country who have seen over and over again the federal government failed to keep its promises to native people, promises made in law and treaty,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) on the Senate floor ahead of Monday’s vote. “It is clear to me that we need Representative Haaland's strong voice for stewardship of our public resources and cultural resources and public lands, for action on the climate crisis, and for making sure that the federal government lives up to its treaty and trust responsibilities for tribal nations and their citizens.”

Haaland, 60, weaved childhood memories, experiences on public land and tribes’ rights into her answers during her confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

She talked about carrying buckets of water for her grandmother down a dusty road at Laguna Pueblo, where she’s from, careful not to spill a drop because she recognized its importance. She talked about harvesting an oryx, a type of antelope, that fed her family for a year, about her support for protecting grizzly bears indefinitely and her ancestors’ sacrifices.

The hearing itself, in which Haaland was grilled on oil and gas development, national parks and tribes, represented a cultural clash in how the Democrat and many Indigenous people view the world — everything is intertwined and must exist in balance, preserving the environment for generations to come.

That was seen in Haaland’s response when asked about her motivation to be Interior secretary. She recalled a story about Navajo Code Talkers in World War II who prioritized coming up with a word in their native language for “Mother Earth.”

“It’s difficult to not feel obligated to protect this land, and I feel that every Indigenous person in this country understands that,” she said.

Haaland also pledged to carry out Biden’s agenda, sidestepping specifics on what she would do if confirmed. While the vagueness rattled Republicans, her backers said it showed she’s a consensus-builder.

Interior oversees the nation's public lands and waters and leads relations with nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, and has broad oversight of energy development. Some Republican senators labeled Haaland “radical” over her calls to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address climate change, saying that could hurt rural America and major oil and gas-producing states.

President Biden has promised the nation’s broadest effort yet to curb the oil, gas and coal emissions that are causing the rapid deterioration of the climate, and Haaland’s Interior will play an important part in that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.