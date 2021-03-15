BALTIMORE, Ohio — Schaffner's Drive-In is tearing down part of its past in order to build a brighter future.

As Edward Schaffner helps kick off demolition of a drive-in restaurant that bears his family name, his livelihood for decades, he knows big and exciting changes are coming.

“I'll have my two youngest sons; they want to take over the business. So I am going to try and slow down, but I still will be around,” said Schaffner.

Schaffner was a young kid when his parents, Carl and Florence, started Shaffner's Drive-In, in 1959.

He and his wife, Shirley, took over the family business in the early 90s.

Shaffner's has been an institution in the small village in Fairfield County, and the many signatures on the walls are evidence of patrons' love and support.

“And I appreciate that,” Schaffner said. “That means a lot to me that they, like, like this place and they enjoy the family.”

On Monday, family, friends, and longtime employees were on site bidding a final farewell and hoping for the future as a state of the art new structure built behind the original building.

“I love working with the young kids and everything, it's so much fun, and we're just like one big happy family here. You're not just an employee, you're a member of the family,” said longtime employee Pam Whittington.

The next generation is ready for what’s to come.

“You know, I’m ready for it. It means a lot,” said future owner, Graham Schaffner. “I'm hoping that eventually, like, my kids and our kids can eventually work here and maybe do the same thing.”

The new building, which opens in late spring, has five times as much space, allowing for as many as 75 seats, additional staff, and year-round operation.

The menu: burgers, foot long hot dogs, and of course ice cream, will remain unchanged.

While Edward Schaffner said this is the passing of the torch, he knows the drive-in will be in good hands for years to come.

“They have fun when they work,” he said. “And that's what it's all about, having fun and enjoying what you do.”

Schaffner’s Drive-In is located at 601 W. Market St., Baltimore.

