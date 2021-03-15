ORLANDO, Fla. — Kevin Valencia, the Orlando Police officer who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call in 2018, has died.
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon announced Valencia's death Monday.
What You Need To Know
- Valencia was shot during a standoff in June 2018
- Injuries left him in a coma, he was in rehabilitation
- Wife said in October he was shoting signs of improvement
"Officer Valencia risked his life for people he didn't even know — a risk that many in the law enforcement profession take without question," Rolon said in his statement.
Valencia had been with the force for two years when he was critically injured during a standoff with an armed man who was holding four children hostage at an apartment complex on June 11, 2018.
The shooting left Valencia in a coma, and he spent the next few years going through rehabilitation. In October, wife Meghan said Valencia showed some signs of improvement. He was awarded a purple heart.
Rolon says funeral arrangements will be released once the details have been confirmed.
"We will do all that we can to honor Kevin's service to the OPD and the City of Orlando and ensure that our community never forgets the ultimate sacrifice Meghan's husband and Kale and Kolton's father made for his community," Rolon said.
It is with deep regret and heart ache that I inform you of the passing of Officer Kevin Valencia. I ask everyone to keep Meghan, their kids, and the entire Valencia family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MB039dko5A— Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) March 15, 2021