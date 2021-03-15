FITCHBURG, Wis. — One nearly-three-decade-old, family-owned Dane County manufacturer is looking for nearly a dozen new employees.

Saris, the leading maker of bike racks and bike trainers, needs additional staff as the pandemic creates new cyclists and sales surge.

The name “Saris” is a blend of the founders Sara and Chris Fortune's first names.

"We're in Madison, building product and shipping globally. Can you believe that? The crazy part right here in Fitchburg?" co-founder Chris Fortune said as demand for cycling accessories soars.

"We were at one shift and we added the second and third shift, it’s like we’re about to double our business over the last couple years because of the business that we get," he said.

With round the clock orders, fabrication supervisor Matthew Fox says the company willing to train new hires of all experience levels

"Certainly, a diligent person can go a long way to, to make up that middle ground, and be very effective," Fox said.

All as Plant Manager Dee Garcia continues keeping her crew of 200-plus healthy and happy on the job.

"You know, with COVID and training going around there's extra level of stress going on," Garcia said. "All while making sure everybody's safe, you know, and doing their job at the same time.”

"And we want happy people," Fortune stressed above all else because the Saris environment offers a diverse and friendly factory culture.

He said he is beyond proud of his company's legacy that continues to provide a living wage and patriotic service for the U.S. Presidents.

"You know everybody loves our bikes no matter what party you participate in," Fortune chuckled, showing a wall dedicated to a bipartisan group of U.S. Presidents, all with a love of his product.

"George W. Bush had one of our bikes on Air Force One for indoor cycling," he said.​

The Obama family also uses Saris.

"Never thought I’d have that opportunity but things happen," he said.

Fortune said he feels confident President Joe Biden will be next.

"Of course soon, of course man," he laughed.

Those interested in learning more can visit https://www.saris.com.