ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of the five victims of Thursday night’s deadly crash in Orange County gathered to host a vigil for their lost loved ones.

Two women and three children died in the crash



The crash happened near the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive, near Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

“I know I got five angels. I just miss my babies. I miss my babies," said Anthony Oliver.

For the five lives lost — two women, ages 30 and 25, and three children, ages 5, 4, and 5 months old — in a crash Thursday night, Shelia Jones carries a strong note of remembrance.

“They were my daughters. They were like my daughters,” said Jones, of her two nieces killed in the crash.

Her sister, Shawn Oliver, was the only survivor in the car that night.

“She’s a runner. She runs that fight of faith, and nothing can stop her," said Jones. "She’s still holding on.”

Friends of the two women say they are barely holding on.

“We talked every day. Every day," said Doneshia Green of her lost friends.

As for the three children.

“I’m being the trunk of the tree," said Tarsha Watson, whose grandchildren passed away in the crash. "I’m being the one that’s holding my son (the children's father) together. I have to go cry behind closed doors so he won’t see.”

As the collection of stuffed animals, pinwheels, balloons, flowers, and pictures continued to grow, everyone there raised a candle, and remembered in silence.

“Of course there’s a lot of tears being shed, but it’s a strong family. We’re a fighting family," said Jones.