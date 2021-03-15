ORLANDO, Fla. — Even without the power to collect fines, Orange County compliance strike teams continued their work over the weekend and found five businesses out of compliance with coronavirus safety protocols, Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday.

Those businesses were UCF-area bars The Knight’s Pub, Knight Library, and Infynity Knight Club — all of which the county previously cited for noncompliance — plus The Social House and Pizzeria Valdiano, both also in unincorporated Orange County.

People in those establishments were “found to not be wearing facing coverings, and social distancing was not observed,” Demings said.

Inspections of those businesses and others came despite an executive order last week from Gov. Ron DeSantis that erased any COVID-related fines that local governments imposed on people or businesses between March 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021.

Demings reiterated Monday that his legal team continued to seek options to the DeSantis order. He also said, “Our Orange County compliance strike teams will continue to go out and to do inspections and assist businesses to ensure the facial covering executive order and CDC guidelines are being followed.”

Demings last year issued a mask mandate for public places, and in December he allowed strike teams to visit businesses unannounced to check on compliance of coronavirus safety guidelines.

Last week, the mayor acknowledged that the county “more than likely” would have to refund fines to 28 Orange County businesses since December.

Without the power to fine businesses, Demings said Monday he would publicly call out violators of coronavirus safety guidelines.

“We will put on our website the information about those who have been found to be in violation,” he said.

The mayor emphasized a 99% compliance rate of county businesses and said “clearly the use of the fine has not been the driving force to get most people to comply.”

“I believe our business owners want to be good citizens and help to protect our residents,” he said. “So the purpose of our compliance teams is to help those who want to protect others to be able to do so.”

Strike teams provide businesses with technical expertise and supplies such as masks and other personal protective equipment, he said.

Also Monday, Demings announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management approved his request to make all law enforcement, corrections, and fire department workers, including administrative personnel, eligible for vaccinations in Orange County.

Asked when he might request expanding vaccinations to other groups, Demings — former Orlando police chief and Orange County sheriff — said: “Over time I’ve made various requests of the state to modify certain directives... so that’s all contingent upon what we are experiencing on the ground in real time.”