HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — WE Power Food was created after Founder Sue Ellsworth noticed women disappearing from the food industry.

It produces its members products out of Piedmont Food Processing Center



Every month, WE Power Food puts together food boxes featuring hand-selected offerings from its diverse group of female-owned businesses



According to WE Power Food's website, women entrepreneurs are twice as likely to close their business than male food entrepreneurs.



That is why the collective works to connect entrepreneurs through networking, sharing resources, and collaborating.



"So this is an opportunity for women to come together to talk about the issues they are experiencing," Ellsworth says.



Each month, WE Power Food puts together unique boxes featuring female food products made from across North Carolina.



The profits from the food boxes support a scholarship to mentor, fund, and assist women in food.



“There are a lot of barriers to starting a food business," Ellsworth says. "There is a lot of expense involved, and there can be some regulatory issues that women need to deal with. So, we are here to support that and hopefully fund that.”