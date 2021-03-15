SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — From the Milwaukee Art Museum to the Harley Davidson Museum, some of Wisconsin's largest museums and cultural institutions have reopened to the public in recent weeks.

Many smaller museums around the state are doing the same, yet face their own unique set of challenges when it comes to safely reopening.

One example is the Above & Beyond Children's Museum in downtown Sheboygan. The museum began a phased reopening March 13, allowing museum members to return with reservations and at a limited capacity. They plan to fully reopen to the public soon. One of the biggest challenges for the museum to reopen has been figuring out sanitation procedures.

Museum Visitor and Volunteer Services Manager Drew Olenick has been busy cleaning everything from top to bottom. When Spectrum News 1 visited, he was sanitizing plastic fruits and vegetables in an interactive grocery store display at the museum.

Olenick says he could have never expected a year ago that this is what his job at Above and Beyond would look like.

“Masks, a giant backpack sprayer, cleaning every hour and a half," Olenick said. "Never in a million years. We adapt.”

Museum Executive Director Jackie Erdman said that the interactive nature of a children’s museum is key, yet creates cleaning challenges. A solution has been purchasing double of interactive props such as plastic food, firefighter jackets, and other items kids touch frequently. In between reservations the museum plans to swap out items while the other set is sanitized.

“We will have that hour of cleaning, that means spraying down the whole space then wiping it clean with all the different safe sanitation components we are going to be using on an ongoing basis,” Erdman said.

For more information about the museum's reopening, click here.