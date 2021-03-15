President Joe Biden will name Clinton and Obama administration veteran Gene Sperling as "stimulus czar," in charge of overseeing distribution of funds from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, according to a White House official.

Sperling, the only person to serve as National Economic Advisor under two different presidents, was reportedly under consideration to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget after the nomination of Neera Tanden fell through, but instead will serve in a role similar to the one Biden had in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis when he was vice president. Biden served as "point person" for the Obama administration's implementation of the 2009 stimulus, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Sperling will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, said the official.

The package, signed into law Thursday, follows more than $4 trillion in pandemic relief. It seeks to fund mass vaccinations, speed hiring, reopen schools, stabilize state and local government finances and halve child poverty. Promised direct payments of $1,400 began to be issued this weekend, but Sperling’s task will involve sums that sprawl across governments as firms such as Goldman Sachs estimate that total growth this year could be 7%.

Sperling, 62, a fixture in Washington for decades, has twice served as director of the White House National Economic Council, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades.

As the director for President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2001, he helped negotiate a measure that was designed to balance the budget as well as China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization. He also helped design policies to relieve child poverty and bring investment into impoverished communities.

Working as the economic council director for President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2014, Sperling oversaw programs that helped revive Detroit after the city filed for bankruptcy, among other efforts that focused on workers and U.S. competitiveness.

The news of Sperling’s appointment was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post.

President Biden will speak Monday afternoon to discuss the implementation of the American Rescue Plan, which he signed into law last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.