ORLANDO, Fla. — There's optimism that people are going to travel again, and that's one of the reasons gas prices are on the rise.
AAA says gas prices surged again, jumping another 15 cents per gallon. The state average is $2.87 per gallon, the highest daily average price since June 2018.
The price of crude oil increased nearly 40% since January 1.
AAA says the reasons include a tightening of global crude oil supplies by OPEC and other countries, and gasoline supplies in the U.S. dropped 10% in the past two weeks because of the winter storms that caused power outages in Texas and other states.
Demand for gas is also up 20% in the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, and that's still 15% below pre-pandemic levels. But investors are optimistic that gasoline demand is going to go up, thanks to vaccinations against COVID-19 becoming more widespread.
Florida Metro Area Gas Prices
(According to AAA)
CENTRAL FLORIDA
Daytona Beach:
- $2.858
- Week ago: $2.714
- Year ago: $2.219
Melbourne-Titusville:
- $2.851
- Week ago: $2.695
- Year ago: $2.159
Ocala:
- $2.874
- Week ago: $2.718
- Year ago: $2.132
Orlando:
- $2.834
- Week ago: $2.691
- Year ago: $2.082
TAMPA AREA
Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice:
- $2.847
- week ago: $2.696
- year ago: $2.153
Lakeland:
- $2.854
- week ago: $2.710
- year ago: $2.157
Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater:
- $2.851
- Week ago: $2.704
- Year ago: $2.097