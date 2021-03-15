ORLANDO, Fla. — There's optimism that people are going to travel again, and that's one of the reasons gas prices are on the rise.

AAA says gas prices surged again, jumping another 15 cents per gallon. The state average is $2.87 per gallon, the highest daily average price since June 2018.

The price of crude oil increased nearly 40% since January 1.

AAA says the reasons include a tightening of global crude oil supplies by OPEC and other countries, and gasoline supplies in the U.S. dropped 10% in the past two weeks because of the winter storms that caused power outages in Texas and other states.

Demand for gas is also up 20% in the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, and that's still 15% below pre-pandemic levels. But investors are optimistic that gasoline demand is going to go up, thanks to vaccinations against COVID-19 becoming more widespread.

(According to AAA)

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Daytona Beach:

$2.858

Week ago: $2.714

Year ago: $2.219

Melbourne-Titusville:

$2.851

Week ago: $2.695

Year ago: $2.159

Ocala:

$2.874

Week ago: $2.718

Year ago: $2.132

Orlando:

$2.834

Week ago: $2.691

Year ago: $2.082

TAMPA AREA

Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice:

$2.847

week ago: $2.696

year ago: $2.153

Lakeland:

$2.854

week ago: $2.710

year ago: $2.157

Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater: