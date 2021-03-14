Small businesses across the country are hoping to receive funding through the newly passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

What You Need To Know Baby Scene performs 4D ultrasounds for expectant families



The company opened just before the pandemic and missed out on first round of federal relief funds



Now applying for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act



For many local companies that have stayed open during the pandemic to provide services such as ultrasounds, the extra funds would go a long way.

For expectant moms, seeing their baby in 4D and hearing a heartbeat is one of the most special parts of a pregnancy journey.

It’s a feeling of relief and joy that mother Brittany Marchese can share with her husband Nick and their two boys at Baby Scene, a Tampa business specializing in 4D ultrasounds.

At 26 weeks, the whole family got a look at their first baby girl, Charlotte Emilia.

“I feel like each time she changes so much,” Brittany said.

Just like a baby changes, so too has access to ultrasounds during the pandemic.

"You can’t do it at the hospital or doctor’s office or anything now. So they get to like meet her before she’s born,” Brittany said as her husband and boys watched the screen.

“All of a sudden, Dads couldn’t go to the OB offices with their wives. They were coming in here, and we opened the doors and welcomed everybody,” Baby Scene CEO and Co-Founder Valorie Bauer said.

Bauer opened Baby Scene just weeks before the pandemic started last year. Even though they were deemed essential to do early gestation heartbeats, they missed out on the first round of federal relief loans.

“When we applied we had to show a loss from the last year. They didn’t take into account all of the money that we had spent to open our business,” she said.

Bauer has applied for help through the new American Rescue Plan Act.

“This entire year we’ve been paying payroll out of our own pockets, so that will help tremendously. I literally get goosebumps and tear up at almost all of them. So to have a mom come or the dad who hasn’t been able to see it – pregnancy is so stressful, and then we’re just giving them this joy,” she said.

Baby Scene is not in conflict with OB offices. The business is for entertainment and to offer families a unique experience.

They do not give any diagnosis, measurements, or medical advice during pregnancies.

You can find more at BabyScene.com.