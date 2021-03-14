One of St. Pete’s newest businesses is like a vacation right in our own backyard.

And by new, we mean brand new.

Owners Logan McKenna and Kyle Travis came up with the idea to start St. Pete Tiki Tours just about a month ago, and Monday, they brought their first passengers aboard.

The boat invites people to bring their favorite food and drinks out onto the water for a tour.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the spring breakers are making their way to the area.

“It’s been tough amid the pandemic, but this boat is really set up for that. It’s all private parties – groups of six – so it’s a perfect way to get outside, socially distance, and enjoy the water ways,” Travis said.

The tourism dollars are critical, especially in a year where Florida welcomed far fewer visitors than normal. But for these two small business owners, it goes beyond the dollars.

Both third-generation locals, McKenna and Travis say it’s an area that means a lot to them personally.

“The place that we’ve called home and our families have called home for so long – to get to show everyone else that and just the beauty that is around this area. And then for St. Pete Beach to get voted number one in the nation, to be able to get out and show them that by boat is just an experience like no other,” McKenna said.

“We’re easing into it and enjoying the ride so far – quite literally enjoying the ride.”

And because it’s a cruising bar, each boat is driven by a licensed, sober captain.

For more information, call (727) 377-2121