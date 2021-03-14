An armed suspect was shot by officers after an hours-long manhunt, according to Palm Bay Police.

Officials say the person was the focus of an hours-long manhunt that ended shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Karney Avenue NE at Fallon Boulevard, where officers encountered the suspect. According to police, the suspect was tied to a homicide investigation in Martin County and was shot after failing to follow orders from officers.

The suspect was transported from the scene to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.