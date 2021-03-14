After the White House announced Thursday the $1,400 direct payments from the American Rescue Plan would start arriving “as early as this weekend,” people across the country have been checking their bank accounts.

But, you don’t have to wait and wonder when the money will arrive.

The IRS has an online tracking tool that can tell you when your stimulus payment is scheduled to arrive – and in what account it will be deposited.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Social Security or Tax ID number

Date of birth

Street address

Zip code

For taxpayers who haven’t had their refunds direct deposited, the direct payment will be mailed as a check. That will take longer.

Click here to visit the secure IRS website.