STATEWIDE — Health experts are warning people to cancel their spring break plans, for fears of another COVID-19 surge.

The Tampa Bay area and much of Florida are popular destinations for many seeking some sunshine and sand during spring break, especially this spring given the fact that it’s been exactly a year since much of the world came to halt with the pandemic.

More than 1.3 million people were screened at airports nationwide on Friday, the highest number since March 15, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration reported.

But the Centers For Disease Control is discouraging spring break travel, even for the fully vaccinated, saying the COVID virus still has yet to be fully contained.

“Whenever you get a situation where you're going to have people traveling to go to a separate location where there's going to be congregate setting, a festive atmosphere, it's totally understandable that people want to do that,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the top COVID adviser to President Joe Biden said.

“But that's something we’ve really got to be careful of. We want people to have a good time on spring break, but don't put your guard down completely. Just be prudent a bit longer. We are going in the right direction. We're almost there.”