A new federally-supported satellite vaccination site is now operating in Orange County at South Econ Park.

These mobile FEMA locations are popping up around Central Florida and are meant to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the community.

Gregory Williams got vaccinated on Sunday.

“They ask you a few questions. Then, go and get your shot and sit for 15 minutes to make sure you are OK,” he said.

Starting Monday, Floridians age 60 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine under 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine at the site at South Econ Park and across the state.

Members of law enforcement are 50 and older, school employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people under 65 who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 can also get vaccinated.

“All people should be able to get the vaccine, so we can keep this world safe,” Williams said, telling Spectrum News 13 he’s glad more people are getting the change to be protected from the virus.

The satellite site at South Econ Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, March 17.

It’s a walk-up site, so no appointments are needed.