New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the National Football League on Instagram Sunday, the 15-year anniversary of him signing with the team.

The announcement caps off an impressive two decade career in the NFL for Brees, walking away from the game as the league's all-time leader in passing yards and pass completions, among a laundry list of honors – 13x Pro Bowl selections, 5x All-Pro honors, 2x Offensive Player of the Year awards, and an unforgettable Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2009, which netted him the Super Bowl MVP.

Brees thanked fans in an emotional Instagram post: "After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback."

"Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us," he continued. "You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more."

"I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans," Brees wrote. "This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

The post features his children, who excitedly exclaim, "our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!"

"You came to us at our lowest point," the Saints wrote on Twitter, referring to his signing in 2006 following the team's 2005 season, which was upended due to Hurricane Katrina. "You led us to our highest. You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness. We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city."

"When I was hired by the Saints as head coach in 2006, the very first goal was to establish a functional and winning culture," Saints head coach Sean Payton said in a statement after Brees' announcement. "In doing so, it was vital to know what we were looking for in a player, talent, work ethic, makeup, intelligence and leadership are all qualities we found in Drew Brees. We also found a player with a burning desire to win. Within a year, he helped lead our team to the club's first NFC Championship appearance."

"Throughout his career, his consistency and dedication to excellence were unparalleled. In a very short period of time, he would help lead a region to recovery and a team to a Super Bowl Championship," Payton continued. "He was a magnificent leader both on and off the field. His attention to detail and competitive spirit were infectious. For all of us that have had the chance to coach him, it has been our privilege, we are better for it."

Brees was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2001 and signed with the Saints in 2006 after their 3-13 season impacted by Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the city of New Orleans, including extensive damage to the Saints' home turf, the Louisiana Superdome.

Brees led the team to the playoffs nine times in 15 seasons, including the team's first appearance in the NFC Championship game his first season. The quarterback quickly became the face of the Saints organization, and the face of professional sports in the city.

"When Drew first joined the Saints in 2006, my late husband Tom was determined to deliver a team to New Orleans that would win a championship on the field and become a leader in the community following the setbacks that Hurricane Katrina dealt our region," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "Over and above his outstanding performance, Drew came to represent the resolve, passion and drive that resonates not only with Saints fans and football fans, but our entire community."

"He played the game and played the position at its highest level, but just as important, represented our organization and region in the highest fashion," Benson continued. "We will forever be grateful to him for what he brought to our club and the entire Gulf South community, showing everybody what can be accomplished by putting our sleeves up and showing leadership, determination and hard work."

Three seasons after that first NFC Championship appearance, Brees brought the city its first Super Bowl win.

For his career, according to StatMuse, Brees finishes 1st all-time in passing yards at 80,358, 1st all-time in completions at 7,142, and 2nd all-time in touchdowns and completion percentage. He also belongs to an elite group of quarterbacks to have 5,000 passing yards in a single season, a feat accomplished by greats such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Dan Marino, as well as up-and-coming stars like Patrick Mahomes – but no other quarterback has done it more than once; Brees did it five times.

Next stop for Brees? No doubt enshrinement in the hall of fame in Canton.