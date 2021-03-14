BALM -- A Judge has ruled in favor of Hillsborough County after developers sued to overturn the Commission's rezoning denial For a small region in Hillsborough County

The ruling against those developers surprised many landowners in Balm who say its been an uphill battle against urbanization.

The small region sits east of I-75 and is home to just under 1,500 people.

Buddy Harwell says he moved to Balm to avoid city life 17 years ago.

"[To] get away from traffic issues, the housing development and unfortunately these things followed me," he said.

Harwell is a board member of the Balm Civic Association, a group that has been fighting for responsible growth in the area.

“Keep Balm Rural,” says Balm Civic Association board member Buddy Harwell. Harwell tells @BN9 a judge denying the request of a developer to overturn Hillsborough County’s decision against rezoning is a win for Balm residents. pic.twitter.com/hwQI9Y15Oz — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) March 14, 2021

That desire was noted by a Hillsborough County Judge who shot down a developer's request to overturn the Commission's rezoning denial for Balm. The ruling sures up the County's authority to enforce their comprehensive land plan for the benefit of the community.

"Hopefully with this case we can mold the rest of South County and slow them down," added Harwell.

A study has been commissioned by Hillsborough County to look over residential property rules, but Michael Fabbro, the president of the Association and says the county's plan for growth has lagged behind.

"We have gross development advancing but nothing on infrastructure," said Fabbro. "We dont agree whatsover over with what they consider meeting the comprehensive plan".

Fabbro says developers have gotten around that plan by making slight changes to the original plan that was denied.

"We continually deal with developers asking for 4 to 6 houses per acre," he adds.

Hillsborough County's moratorium on rezoning is still in effect and could be extended until the end of the year.

A public hearing on the matter is set for April and a final vote will happen in May.