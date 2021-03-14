CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NoDa neighborhood is seeing tons of new development, including a convenience store specializing in local goods.



Kevin Samuel converted the old Behailu Academy building on 36th Street in Charlotte into a convenience store called The Exchange at 36th. It has all your typical items for sale like chips, a toothbrush, and even beer.



Samual also wanted to highlight local vendors on his shelves. There are food items, plants, art, even drip coffee from a shop just down the street.



“We were trying to look for local coffee companies for our house drip program and these guys being the closest one, we figured, hey, let’s go for Pure Intentions because they’re here, local, and in the neighborhood NoDa,” Samuel says.



There is even a seating area to drink your coffee or rest for a moment if you’ve popped in after work.



“I don’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh thats not my kind of spot.' Everyone should be able to come in, feel comfortable, grab what they want to get and stay safe,” Samuel says.



The Exchange at 36th is open daily at the corner of East 36th and North Davidson in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.