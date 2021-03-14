WACO, Texas — As more people get vaccinated and the state loosens restrictions, among those ready to get back to where they were before the pandemic are cleaning professionals.

Cleaning professionals like the team at SWEEP in Waco say at the beginning of the pandemic, business significantly slowed down, but they're hoping as the state slowly goes back to normal, they will have the comeback they have been waiting for.

When Amber Bolden first began professional cleaning, it was just to make ends meet. But what was supposed to last a few months, eventually turned into SWEEP Cleaning company in Waco.

"Before the pandemic, we had enough customers to sustain us to like have at least one appointment per day. Once the pandemic hit, we were lucky to have two customers per week," said Amber Bolden.

Amber Bolden and her husband Curtis Bolden lost commercial and residential clients for various reasons including people having concerns about others in their homes, businesses having to close up shop and even people getting sick.

But with more Texans getting the vaccine each day and with the state loosening restrictions, they're hopeful for a boost in business. Business is picking back up and they have seen less pauses in service, allowing them to hire more staff

"It feels good. Especially as a business owner, when you don't have clients, and you're still having to pay the bills," said Curtis Bolden. "I mean that's your way of living."

Kevin Gritten has been a SWEEP customer for around two years. He briefly stopped cleaning services because like millions of people across the Lone Star State, his business shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

However, his family is using the cleaning services.

"I'm back to normal. We're going to keep using them [SWEEP]… My businesses have been back to normal for a while," said Gritten.

Gritten explained their services are all about making clients feel comfortable.

"Also want them to know that while we're in their homes, we're going to safeguard everything the best we can and hopefully soon the business continues to grow the way that it should grow," said Curtis Bolden.