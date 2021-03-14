"My kids grew up with this store. My daughter was just a couple months old and we kept coming back for holidays and it’s been such a part of our family," says Bernadette McCourt, of Buffalo.

She is just one of many from Buffalo who loves coming to The TreeHouse Toy Store in Elmwood Village. All ages are seen perusing the toys.

No matter what the customers are looking for, many say they are going to really miss coming into the toy store. Recently, the owners announced that they are closing after 25 years.

"The Treehouse, we started back in 1996. It’s meant so much. It’s allowed us as a husband and wife team to see our ideas grow into what the Treehouse has become today," says Store Co-Owner Gaetana Schueckler.

That is a place where many people have grown up from the time they were kids picking out their toys.

"My son is a sophomore in college and my daughter is graduating from college. We just told them that The Treehouse is closing and they’re like, ‘No!’ We’ve just felt this has been such a part of our lives," explains McCourt.

The TreeHouse owners say that they want all of their customers to know how much they mean to them and that they aren’t closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They say that they always knew the time would come one day to close and they wanted it to be when they still loved what they did.

"Even though it makes us sad, we’re excited to go in a different direction. For the community to support us, to allow us to do it for 25 years, is an amazing story," says Schueckler.

An exact closing date hasn’t been set. The doors will stay open until the stock is gone.