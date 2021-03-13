FEMA’s multi-day satellite vaccination effort at Barnett Park wrapped up Saturday after protecting thousands of people in that area of Orange County against COVID-19.

Dora Simmons was one of the hundreds who were vaccinated. She lives nearby and said having the chance to get the shot at the local park is great for everyone in the neighborhood.

“Opportunity for people to walk up here if they need it, ride your bike. Do whatever you need to do to get it,” Simmons said.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said the Barnett Park site and other federally backed locations across the state have administrated more than 132,000 vaccinations.

“I wanted to get it because of the dangers of the virus,” said Wayne Johnson, one of the people vaccinated on Saturday.

Satellite sites like Barnett Park are able to administer 500 doses per day, helping protect people in their own community.

Another satellite site is scheduled to open South Econ Community Park.