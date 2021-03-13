CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another 60 Starlink satellites at 6:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

Targeting Sunday, March 14 at 6:01 a.m. EDT for Falcon 9's next launch of 60 Starlink satellites. The first stage booster supporting this mission has completed eight flights to date https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/aTNacxYAiE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2021

The mission, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, would mark this rocket’s ninth flight, which would be a record, and would be the eighth launch for SpaceX so far this year.

According to the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, the probability of favorable weather at launch time is 90%, and good conditions also are expected at the landing site. The only concern is the potential of cumulus clouds.

If the rocket cannot launch then, another launch window is available Monday morning, and the probability of good weather for that launch also is about 90%, with an added slight possibility of upper-level winds.