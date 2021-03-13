ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Orlando Friday to protest alleged war crimes in Ethiopia.

The nation's government is facing pressure to withdraw troops from the northern region of Tigray among reports of mass genocide and other attacks on human rights.

Dozens of protesters marched from City Hall to the Orange County Courthouse in their call for action.

"The people of Tigray have been targeted systematically to be cleansed from their land," organizer Heway Yimer said.

Another organizer, Honey Kahssay said, "Famine and rape have been used as a weapon. We would like the American administration to hold Isaias Afewerki and Abiy Ahmed Ali accountable."

Kahssay was referring to the president of Eritrea and the prime minister of Ethiopia.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the situation in Tigray is unacceptable and is calling for an independent investigation and humanitarian access to the region.