RUTLAND, Mass. - It's maple syrup month in Massachusetts and dozens of producers across the state are hard at work boiling sap.

Producing maple syrup is a family tradition for Bill and Bob Mason.

“It’s good family time. Everybody learns to work together," said Bill Mason of Mason Farm.

“We get to spend a lot of quality time together during the season," said Bill's brother, Bob Mason.

The brothers learned the tricks of the trade from their uncle.

“We were very young, probably 7 or 8 years old when we started doing it," said Bill.

Now, the two have been at it for 20 years in Rutland. They built a sugar house and have about 1,000 tree taps. Bill will tell you need patience and a good eye to make great maple syrup.

“You can’t rush it you got let it happen they way it’s gonna happen," said Bill.

This machine is removing the water from the sap to get it to the right density for syrup. Bob says Mother Nature plays a big role in collecting the sap to boil. It comes from the taps in the sugar maple trees.

“What you need it freezing nights and warming days," said Bob.

And the weather doesn’t always cooperate. Bob says the maple syrup season in Massachusetts can be as long as eight weeks or as short as one week.

“This is one of the latest seasons that we have started. We usually are running making syrup by President's Day in February. We are running little behind this year," said Bob.

Mason Farm usually makes a couple hundred gallons of syrup throughout the season to sell. Once the syrup gets filtered, it’s time for taste testing.

"Definitely good flavor," said Bob

"It has a good maple flavor," said Bill.

Besides hard work, the Mason brothers have another business secret.

“You got to love it to do it," Bob said.

“It's just every farming thing it’s a gamble, you do it because you love it, and what ever happens you just have to accept," said Bill.

But the brothers are hoping this maple syrup season lasts a few more weeks.