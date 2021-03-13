VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says most Florida counties have vaccinated at least half of their senior population and expects that number to improve as vaccine supply ramps up.

Beginning Monday, Florida will lower the minimum age to get a vaccine to 60 and DeSantis said that could get lowered to 55 by the end of the month.

In Volusia County on Friday the governor doubled down on President Joe Biden’s announcement directing states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1, saying he believed Florida can beat that deadline.

Errol Shaw is not a senior citizen, a teacher, or in law enforcement, and he doesn’t have a major illness. He’s 31, healthy, and waiting patiently to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Things are looking hopeful," Shaw said, wearing a mask while walking in downtown DeLand. "I’m OKwith that. I’m OK with waiting a little while.”

According to DeSantis, his wait may not be too much longer.

“We anticipate having enough vaccine to be able to open before May first would be my goal,” DeSantis said at a press conference Friday.

That is a target date well ahead of what Shaw ever envisioned — he did not think he would be vaccinated until 2022.

Dr. Anthony Harris, is the Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Medical Director for WorkCare, a physician-directed occupational health company. Harris believes the May 1 deadline seems reasonable.

“I think it is realistic at this point in time, with the corporate partnerships that have happened to increase manufacturing," Harris said.

Another reason the time frame is doable is because more and more businesses are offering the vaccine in Florida, like Publix, CVS, Walgreens, and Winn Dixie.

“Once we get the metrics right for private industry to participate in a way that is a meaningful way for them, from a dollars and cents standpoint, we are going to see acceleration,” Harris said.

As time frames are now in place, Shaw says he’ll continue to wait until his number — his age — is called.

“Its not a race," he said. "I feel like if there’s a deadline to be met we should all wait for that deadline.”

That being said, May 1, is less than 2 months away.

Harris also said that if and when the AstraZeneca vaccine can get approval in the U.S., that will mean even more vaccine being produced and distributed in the states.