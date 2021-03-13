Tiffany Wayne has been capturing every little detail of a woman's most important day for the past 11 years. She’s the owner of Tiffany Wayne Photography.

It's a passion that was started when she was just a kid, inspired by her grandfather.

“My earliest memories of him [were] him following me and my sister around with a camera,” she recalled.

What You Need To Know New state guidelines are in effect for New York weddings



Wedding vendors are wary of what this could mean for the industry, but happy the state is opening up the events



Tiffany Wayne has been a photographer for nearly 11 years, and is shifting gears amid the pandemic to keep her business afloat

That drive from a young age, however, was turned into her purpose in life, and a career that quickly followed.

The memory of where it all started is still carried right alongside her. Her grandfather’s original camera strap is still attached to one of her cameras she uses to capture all the wedding details today.

“I remember the colors of that strap and seeing it around his neck,” she said with a laugh.

A collection of his old cameras, portraits, and memories all sit inside Wayne's new makeshift photography studio she created right inside her family’s home in Waterford.

But snapping portraits was actually her backup plan after weddings came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiffany has always loved portrait and fashion photography, and she thought portrait sessions would be a great way to revive that original love.

“We usually have music playing in here. I hide all my daughter's toys. It works out good, and so far, the images have been really, really fun,” she said of the portrait sessions.

She says the last year has been extremely difficult for those who rely on weddings as their main source of income. She went back to her roots, where her passion first began. She says it brings a smile to her clients' faces during a difficult time.

“Everything was just dead. We were just sitting there twiddling our thumbs. And this whole thing started when I asked our neighbors to shoot, kind of like when I was a kid,” added Wayne.

However, after a year of struggles for this industry, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Weddings are allowed to start again Monday. But there’s still strict guidelines in place.

“This is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but it’s overshadowed by such a depressing time,” said Wayne.

Venues are allowed up to 150 people. Masks must be worn, and all guests must test negative prior to weddings. Dance floors are limited and must be contained within designated zones.

“Now, you have to jump through all these hoops, and the reality is, wedding guests are traveling,” explained Wayne. “I feel like it's going to go in our favor or it’s going to set us back. Because really, it’s going to take one incident to happen, and then it’s going to set us all back. So I don’t know what to expect. I hope this will continue to move this forward.”

It’s not the picture young girls dream about through their lives.

“Nobody chose a pandemic. Nobody chose to have all of this happen. So I don’t know. I just say, 'treat everyone the way you want to be treated, and be flexible,' ” she said. “I’m trying to treat everyone the way I would want to be treated as a bride.”

Tiffany knows how hard it is to plan a wedding during this time, having got engaged to her fiancé, Trevor, just before the shutdown.

“Literally, the day before the world shut down, we got engaged the 15th, and the 16th, done,” she said.

And while she has backup plans ready to go, she’s letting fate ultimately decide what her big day looks like. She says fate played a major role in her relationship.

"It’s funny, because I actually met him during when I shot his brother’s wedding back in 2013, and I stayed friends with the family. But then it wasn’t until two years ago that we started dating, and then we just kind of never looked back,” she said.

She has two months to go until she marries the love of her life. The future Mrs. Fiedler is now picking out the little details of her own big day.

“I think they appreciate knowing where I’m at because I’m doing it right alongside of [my brides],” she explains.

To find out more of Tiffany’s photography business, visit her website.