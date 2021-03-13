OCOEE, Fla. — Class isn't in session this weekend, but some Orange County Public Schools buildings will be busy Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of OCPS staff members — everyone from teachers to bus drivers and paraprofessionals — will have the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 over the weekend at one of five pop-up vaccine sites.

What You Need To Know Schools hosting COVID vaccination sites are Ocoee, Colonial, Freedom, Oak Ridge, and East River



The events are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being administered



The schools are walk-up locations so no appointment is needed

The pop-up vaccine satellite sites will be run by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, with 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine to give out at each site.

District leaders are hopeful it will give their employees, especially those who have been teaching in-person this school year, some protection against COVID-19.

“We hope that there’s more opportunities for more of these type of sites that are spread out throughout the community so we can get as many people that want to get vaccinated, especially our employees and those that are in direct contact with our children on a daily basis,” OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat said.

While the vaccine is not mandatory for OCPS employees, Howat said it is highly encouraged. Many district employees have already gotten their first dose through the Orange County Convention Center, Valencia College's FEMA-run site, and satellite vaccine locations that have opened up.

With about 25,000 people employed by OCPS, the weekend pop-up event won’t reach everyone, but Howat said they’re hoping it’s a step in the right direction for the district and the nation.

“The more individuals that consider getting vaccinated and get vaccinated, it’s going to make them feel more confident in their own health as well as those that are around them, and I think it gets us back to a state of normalcy, the more that the vaccine rolls out,” Howat said.

To get the vaccine, you must be an OCPS staff member.

Five high school locations were chosen for the pop-up event this weekend: Ocoee High School, Colonial High School, Freedom High School, Oak Ridge High School, and East River High School.

The sites will be run as walk-up sites, with doses given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The five high schools will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until they reach their 500-daily dose limit.