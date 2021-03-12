WORCESTER, Mass. - Wormtown Brewery is celebrating their 11th anniversary with a new taproom.

The new room on Shrewsbury Street will offer up to 14 lines of beers, an expanded menu, and a rotation of pop-ups in the kitchen with local restaurants.

The brewery will host a small socially distanced birthday celebration next week, with Peppercorns Grille & Tavern running the first kitchen pop up.

“We’ve always loved this location, the fact that we’re able to brew beer here and have our original taproom here is great. When this space opened up we jumped at the opportunity to be able to have more guests here at our home on Shrewsbury Street,” said Ben Roesch of Wormtown.

Wormtown also hopes to open a distillery in the coming months in the same location.​

