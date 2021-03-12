Even in the middle of a pandemic, some things won’t change.

Like this weekend, when we have to change the clocks and spring forward.

But Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is still hoping Congress will vote to approve the "Sunshine Protection Act.”

Passage would make daylight saving time permanent.

Florida passed its own law in 2018, but congress still needs to sign off on it. It's gaining more support this time around.

This is something more than a dozen other states want to do also. Supporters say changing your clock is an antiquated process and needs to be changed.

“It's a dumb idea that has no rationale and it's time to end it,” Sen. Rubio said. “I have refiled my bill to make daylight savings time permanent. It's time to lock the clock and stop the stupidity of changing the clock twice a year.”

Sen. Rubio also said after this year, which has felt to many like complete darkness, it's time for more sunshine year round.

Congress originally created daylight saving time decades ago as a wartime effort, and he says it's not necessary now.

And supporters cite studies showing potential benefits of permanent daylight saving time.

To the economy.

And your health.

Because people tend to be more physically active when there are more hours of daylight.

However, a sleep researcher at the University of South Florida said it’s not all positive.

With it being darker in the morning and lighter in the evening, it disrupts your body’s natural rhythm.

And short term effects of losing that hour of sleep can be detrimental, too, so now is the time to make some adjustments.

"Making gradual change is the key here,” said Soomi Lee, PhD., University of South Florida Sleep Researcher. “Try to maintain a regular amount of sleep, if possible. You can slightly adjust your bedtime or wake time, but the key is having a regular amount of sleep. Regularity is key."

Still, it’s not likely this legislation will go anywhere, just like in the past.

So make sure you spring forward at 2 a.m. on Sunday.