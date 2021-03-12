COLUMBUS, Ohio — While the world is reflecting on one year since the pandemic began, Juana Williams is reflecting on her first year in business.

What You Need To Know It's been a little over a year since the pandemic began



Juana Williams opened her business J's Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes during the pandemic



She was also featured on the Drew Barrymore show

“We were only open maybe five or six days before the world shut down,” said Williams.

She’s the owner of J’s Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes in Columbus, and she wasn’t going to let COVID-19 rain on her cake pop parade. She was going to adapt.

“Nothing in life is guaranteed for sure. Throw out everything you ever learned in college because it’s not practical during a pandemic to revert back to your books.”

But while many were losing their jobs and their businesses this year, J’s was making a name for itself.

“We pray a lot we also make sure we put out a quality product so our customers keep coming back.”

The local business even grabbed the attention of the Drew Barrymore show.

“I answered the phone and the young lady said she was a producer for the Drew Barrymore Show, and I thought ‘OK.'”

Williams said it’s been a roller coaster of a year, but she’s more than ready for the next.

“It’s been fun. It’s been challenging. I’ve learned to be resilient.”

