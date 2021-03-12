Robilee McIntyre is a creator. She’s been making art for as long as she can remember. Often, her pieces include bright colors and recycled materials.

"I’m clinging to that old, beautiful stuff. I don’t think it should be in landfills. I think you should use it when you have it, reuse it, be creative about it," says McIntyre.

Besides being an artist, McIntyre owns Footsy Magoo’s, a bar in Troy. On Valentine’s Day, she opened her latest venture, a small eatery in Cohoes appropriately named The Tiny Diney.

The space has had different owners over the years, but it’s been used as a diner for the past 100 years.

"It just was so cute. There’s so much merit here in what was old," says McIntyre.

McIntyre bought the space with her silent business partner. They spent the past few months adding personal touches, reupholstering the seating, and applying vintage decor.

She hopes the colors, vibe, and food will get people thinking.

"With the art, I want you to come away from it thinking, maybe shifting your thinking, and wondering, ‘How is she doing that, how is she doing that?’ And maybe a little bit with the restaurant. ‘How she doing that?’ And I kind of never really know. I’m just doing it,” says McIntyre.

The Tiny Diney is currently open Friday-Sunday.