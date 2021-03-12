LOS ANGELES — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment from The Associated Press.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been an item since 2017. The ex-Yankees player proposed to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer in 2019 while vacationing in the Bahamas, when JLo shared a post of her stunning ring to Instagram.

The couple were originally set to wed in the summer of 2020, but were forced to call off the nuptials not once, but twice due to coronavirus precautions.

Lopez spoke about the decision in an interview for Allure’s March cover, saying quarantine has taught her that “everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

“Maybe that wasn’t the right time,” Lopez told the outlet of her and Rodriguez’s summer wedding plans. “(Quarantine) has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

The former couple last shared photos together in late February, when Rodriguez visited the singer in the Domincan Republic. Lopez is currently filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding” in the country.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.