OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows the Hispanic unemployment rate remained higher than the national average.

What You Need To Know A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report says the Hispanic unemployment rate is higher than the national average



The National Women’s Law Center reports 275,000 women left the workforce in January



The Hispanic unemployment rate is currently 8.6%, compared to 6.2% nationwide

It’s caused a financial strain on many Hispanic families, which is something Desiree Martinez said she understands.

Martinez and her husband both lost their jobs for a period of time.

“It was very, very hard," she said. "We used up all our savings just to get by."

She said it was a relief when she was recalled to work after two months.

Currently the Hispanic unemployment rate is 8.6% while the national average is 6.2%.

Gustavo Torres, a certified public accountant, said he recommends finding ways to cut expenses to conserve money and find out what jobs are hiring.

“It’s about looking around, making questions, knowing what’s happening, and getting in the middle of the action,” he said. “Go to your bank statements, go to your money flows and identify all those that are essential and identify all those that you don’t need and ask yourself ‘what do I need? Do I need to keep these expenses or can I modify it’?

Some organizations that help connect people with an employer are nonprofits, churches, and even county libraries. Martinez says another challenge besides finding work is balancing caring for children learning at home and working.

“Many of my friends are in that position,” Torres said. “I’m lucky enough that my job allows me to take time off and care for my kids when I need to,”

Torres said the increased vaccine availability will help those struggling financially as more work becomes available and more children return to school. Martinez said she is hopeful that’s true.

“This pandemic has hurt us in many ways, financially and emotionally,” she said.

The National Women’s Law Center reports 275,000 women left the workforce in January.