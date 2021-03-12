Erin Perkins, her husband Jeremy and their two boys have raised beef in Greenwich for more than 10 years.

“It’s a labor of love for sure,” she said.

Erin’s great grandparents ran a dairy operation on the property more than 100 years ago. It’s now knows as Easton Station Farms.

“We’re only calving 12 this year,” said Perkins. “But still one, 25, or 200 -- you’re still checking your animals morning and night.”

But this work has been a dream for Perkins since she was 10-years-old when she saw a Blonde d’Aquitane cow at a county fair in Maine with her dad, Dick Nessle.

“She said, ‘Dad, I’m going to have these someday,’ and I said, ‘OK,’” he recalled. “’I don’t know you ever will,’ but she put her mind to it and she got it.”

Perkins is actually the only Blonde d’Aquitane breeder in the state.

“Blondes are known for their lean beef, their highly developed hind quarter, and their docile temperament,” she said.

Despite it being a part-time operation, the Perkins’ have become reputable breeders over the past decade and recently decided to delve into the freezer beef market.

“Friends, family, and neighbors, but also folks we don’t know, so that’s been really great,” she said.

But just down the road and around the corner, is Perkins’ dad, at his business of nearly 50 years -- Nessle Bros. Meats.

“When we opened up was when the meat shortage was,” he said.

That was in 1973 and business took off, much like it did this past year, due to the pandemic.

“We were able to buy, through a bunch of our packing houses,” he said. “And we’re able to get the meat when a lot of stores weren’t able to get it.”

Nessle and his daughter are now essentially competing for the same customers, but neither see it that way.

“I’m proud of the way her and Jeremy are doing it and the kids get right into it,” he said.

Perkins actually spends time helping her dad in marketing and modernizing his business, the favor, of course, doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s helped up us now putting packages together,” she said. “He came, we looked through the cut chart and how we should have our beef cut.”

They hope a story like theirs reminds people to support their local farmers and businesses no matter what.

“COVID allowed people to really take a step back and say, my food doesn’t come from the supermarket, my food comes from the local farmers around me,” she said.