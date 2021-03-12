A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Daphne Westbrook, a white female, 17 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
The child may be in the company of John Westbrook, a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
They may be traveling in a 1971, orange, Volkswagen Beetle.
An Amber Alert was also issued out of Hamilton County, Tenn.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463, or 911.#FLAMBER.