CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some chefs in our state are finding a new path using community kitchens to fill orders as some restaurants and catering businesses struggle during the pandemic.
Desireé Kinker moved to Charlotte after getting out of drug rehab in Asheville. She was looking for a job to keep herself busy and pay the bills.
“I kind of just didn’t know what to do with my life, and someone reached out to me and asked if I could meal prep for a couple of people, and I’ve been doing that ever since,” Kinker says.
The meal prep was at City Kitch, which is a community kitchen with personal prep rooms and a large shared kitchen space.
When Kinker decided to branch out on her own to open Reé Kreations, a meal prep service, she decided to get a unit there for herself.
Kinker doesn’t have to worry about buying expensive equipment or its cleaning and maintenance.
It also has support from friends in the other units, which reminds her of learning to cook with her grandmother.
“I don’t remember the conversations. I don’t remember the feelings. I remember the food,” Kinker says.
The City Kitch has three buildings in Charlotte, and there are plans to open in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.