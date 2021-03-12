CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some chefs in our state are finding a new path using community kitchens to fill orders as some restaurants and catering businesses struggle during the pandemic.

Desireé Kinker moved to Charlotte after getting out of drug rehab in Asheville. She was looking for a job to keep herself busy and pay the bills.



“I kind of just didn’t know what to do with my life, and someone reached out to me and asked if I could meal prep for a couple of people, and I’ve been doing that ever since,” Kinker says.