CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s breweries are selling their beers in a new way to create a revenue stream during the pandemic.

The trend, driven by the pandemic, has revitalized the beer business in Charlotte and at least one brewery says it has saved them. You would not know it now, but there was a time the Legion Brewing location in Plaza Midwood was empty, offering only take out and curbside. In March of 2021, while adhering to mask and social distancing requirements, the crowds are back and Friday and Saturday nights are looking at least somewhat familiar.

"The first couple months were obviously a little difficult for everybody. We were shut down from about St. Patrick’s Day until like the third week of May,” says Cameron Walther, who’s the Plaza Midwood location’s general manager.

Walther says things got pretty bleak when they were the only ones working last spring.



"Just the management staff stayed on, everybody else was kind of temporarily on leave in the meantime,” says Walther.

A CLT brewery says, a year later, the canning business helped, "Keep the lights on" during the worst of the pandemic.



.@LegionBrewing has put more than 2 million cans on the market since April.



Now, it's so popular, they say it's a trend they expect to stay.



To get through the pandemic and try to increase sales, they turned to something they had only used sparingly in the past. Legion Brewing decided to partner with a mobile canning company to can the brewery’s most popular beers and sell them to take home.

"It’s been fantastic. I think we all knew as soon as we put Juicy Jay in cans, it wasn’t ever going to stop being put in cans. It would be so popular. So, it was really nice to give another option to give to guests coming in to pick something up, especially during the to-go time,” Walther says.

The mobile canning company comes every few months or so, connecting to tanks and putting Legion's product directly into cans. Walther, who’s been with Legion Brewing for more than two years, says the canning became so popular they do not plan on stopping even when the pandemic ends.



For the waiter-and-bartender-turned general manager, Walther says seeing their product in grocery and convenience store aisles gives him a sense of pride.



"When I go to like a 7-Eleven and I see the Juicy Jay four packs there it’s really exciting. But, I’ve always loved living here, all the different varieties of beer that you can get. Great craft stuff, made locally,” Walther adds.

So far, Legion Brewing canned more than 15 of its beers, creating more than a couple million individual cans. The pandemic business pivot is what sales manager Russell Derby calls a lifesaver.

"You know, being able to take our product, that had before pandemic — only been in bars and restaurants — being able to take that and put it into cans and put it into grocery stores, it helped keep the lights on,” Derby says next to a display case of Legion’s top cans.

Legion credits grocery chains like Harris Teeter and Publix for giving local breweries prominent displays in their beer sections. In fact, many of the grocery stores in the area have entire displays featuring Legion, Sycamore, Birdsong, and others. Derby expands upon the success, explaining the decision to can their first beers in April 2020 was the right one and is a sales trend unlikely to stop.

“You see it everywhere, everybody’s focusing on canning more and just making sure they can keep their production consistent,” Walther adds.

Derby and Walther say Juicy Jay is the brewery’s top selling can. But, more are on the way like a new Supernova, which is a fruited-sour ale, and a beer called Winnie the Brew, which is described as a "Honey Double India Pale Ale.”



In conversations with other taproom managers and business insiders, Walther says he knows other breweries are seeing the same advantages, including places like Birdsong Brewing Company. Meaning, there are more options than ever to support your favorite craft brewery as they fight to keep the lights on and say last call to the pandemic.

Legion Brewing sells a number of its beers at local grocery stores, and customers can also visit locations in Plaza Midwood and SouthPark for a wider variety.